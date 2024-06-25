Did US President Joe Biden Recently Fall Asleep During Live TV Interview? No!

A video purportedly showing United States President Joe Biden snoring is being shared on the internet to claim that he recently fell asleep during a live television interview.
What is the truth?: The video has been edited to add visuals of US President Biden and make it appear like he felt asleep.
The original video is from October 2011, when singer Harry Belafonte was seen with his eyes closed during a live interview.
The video of President Biden dates back to April 2020, and did not show him snoring or sleeping.
What about the video of the anchor?: We performed a keyword search on YouTube using the words "man falls asleep during live interview" and found a video on a channel called 'KBAK - KBFX - Eyewitness News - BakersfieldNow'.
The video was published on 18 October 2011 and it was titled, "Official Station Video: Is Harry Belafonte asleep during live TV interview?."
News report: As per a report in CBS News, a video of Belafonte with his eyes closed while anchors from a show kept trying talking to him went viral, claiming that the singer had slept during his interview.
However, his spokesperson clarified that the singer was meditating as he missed his cue due to some audio problems.
About President Biden's video: Team WebQoof could trace the video of the US President back to 2020, when Hillary Clinton was seen endorsing Biden for the then presidential elections.
The video was posted on 30 April 2020 on an verified YouTube channel named 'NowThis Impact'.
It was titled, "Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden In 2020 Campaign Video | NowThis."
While President Biden was seen closing his eyes for several seconds, we did not find any snoring sound or that he was indeed sleeping.
Comparing visuals: On comparing the keyframes from the viral video to the visuals of the clip uploaded on YouTube, we found that both of them were from the same incident.
We concluded that the viral video was heavily edited to add President Biden's visuals, the bottom band carrying text about him, and the snoring sound.
Conclusion: The video is edited to add US President's visuals to falsely claim that he slept during a live television interview.
