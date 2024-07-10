This Image of UK PM Keir Starmer in a Hijab Is AI-Generated and Not Real

A photograph of the new United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer is being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows him donning a pink 'hijab'.
X (formerly Twitter) premium user named 'Salwan Momika' shared the image with a caption that said, "The new British Prime Minister."
At the time of writing this report, the post had garnered over 73 thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.
Is the image real?: The image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and is not a real visual as claimed.
Anomaly in the viral image: A closer look at the image showed that the woman walking behind Starmer had a misshapen finger, which is a common mistake in AI-generated images.
The tool showed a substantial evidence of manipulation.
(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)
Lack of news reports: It should be noted that if Starmer had indeed worn such an attire, there would have been several news reports indicating the same considering his importance.
However, we did not find any news reports or information available in the public domain.
The verdict: This image of UK PM Keir Starmer is AI-generated and not real.
