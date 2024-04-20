ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old Clip of Uma Bharti Calling PM Modi ‘Vinaash Purush’ Resurfaces

The video dates back to at least 2011, when Bharti was not a part of the BJP.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'vinaash purush' (destructive man) is going viral on social media.

  • In the two minute-long video, Bharti can be heard saying Modi had lied about development in Gujarat, adding that the state had become "fear-stricken."

The video dates back to at least 2011, when Bharti was not a part of the BJP.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video is old and dates back to at least 2011, when Bharti was not a part of the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video using Google search engine.

  • This led us to an old YouTube video shared by a channel named 'BJPAAJTAK' on 27 July 2011.

  • The viral video matched this old video.

  • We then performed a relevant keyword search on Google using "Uma Bharti, PM Modi and Vinaash Purush".

  • This led us to a YouTube video shared by ABP News on 17 April 2014 and this matched the video video too.

  • The results also led us to several reports by NDTV, The Times of India and The Indian Express shared in April 2017.

  • It stated that the Congress party released a three-year-old video footage of Bharti where she is insulting PM Modi.

  • Bharti had then filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress for "misusing an old statement."

  • Speaking to NDTV, Bharti had then also admitted that she had made the comments after she was expelled from the party.

  • Bharti had been expelled from BJP in 2005 after a public spat with veteran LK Advani, and had rejoined the saffron party in 2011.

We had debunked the same claim in 2019 and it can be read here.

0

Conclusion: An old video of Uma Bharti speaking against PM Modi has gone viral on social media again.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Uma Bharti   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×