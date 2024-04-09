Old Clip of PM Modi Rally Shared as Recent Visuals from Jalpaiguri Rally

A video of a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at a huge crowd and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flags unfurled in the air is being shared as the PM's recent rally in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.
Who shared it?: BJP State-Vice President for Andhra Pradesh, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, posted the video on his X (formerly Twitter) page.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a post on BJP's official X account from 3 April 2019 that matched the frames of the viral video.
It was uploaded with the caption, "Electrifying atmosphere at PM Modi's public meeting in Kolkata." (sic.)
We also found that the same video was uploaded by PM Modi's official website's X handle on 3 April 2019.
Similarly, BJP MP from Kachchh Vinod Chavda and BJP Chhattisgarh's X accounts also shared the visuals of the rally.
2019 Rally in Kolkata: The Prime Minister addressed a mega rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on 3 April 2019, where he questioned the opposition parties motive of questioning the armed forces about the surgical strike.
Additionally, he also spoke about Congress's promise to "amend" the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), as reported by NDTV.
PM Modi in Jalpaiguri: The Prime Minister visited Jalpaiguri on 7 April for a rally as part of the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, which are now weeks away.
At his "mega rally," PM Modi hit out at the Trinamool Congress by calling them corrupt and violent, as reported by The Hindu. He also alleged that central agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were attacked in West Bengal.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old video is being falsely shared as recent visuals of PM Modi's rally in Jalpaiguri.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)