Old Video Revived To Claim Indian Muslims Praying for India’s Destruction

A video which shows several people praying in a religious place is being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows Indian Muslims praying for the destruction of India.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video also mentioned that it shows people praying against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win and for the end of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) movement in the country.
What is the truth?: While it shows people praying to defeat the BJP and RSS, the claim that they are praying for the destruction of India is false.
The video could be traced back to April 2019. It was earlier viral with a different misleading claim.
How did we find out?: We went through the video to understand what is being shared in it.
The video starts with a prayer in Arabic.
The person heard in the video then switches to Tamil language and says, "Do especially pray that our nation gets better. Specifically pray that RSS movement should be defeated throughout India, and the BJP government must fail to win in the upcoming election."
The video did not show people praying for the destruction of the country, which makes the claim misleading.
A recurring video: The Quint had previously fact-checked the same video in 2019, when it was viral with a claim insinuating that Tamil Muslims prayed to replace PM Modi’s rule with Allah’s.
Conclusion: While The Quint could not independently verify the location and the date of the video, but it is clear that the claim along with the video is misleading.
