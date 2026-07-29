Did Uddhav Thackeray Call CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke an 'Avatar of Lord Vishnu'? No!

A video of Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut interviewing party leader Uddhav Thackeray is being widely shared on social media in connection to the recently ended Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protests.

What happens in the video?: In the short clip, Thackeray can be heard saying, "The youth who have come to the streets are accompanied by the parents and grandparents. It means that this is an avatar of Lord Vishu, which has taken birth to save the nation."

What is the claim?: Those sharing the clip have claimed that Thackeray was referring to Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP.