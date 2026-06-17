Uddhav's Shiv Sena Faces Major Split As MPs Move To Delhi

As highlighted by The Indian Express, MP Arvind Sawant has written to the Speaker, urging that no breakaway group be recognised, citing the 2003 amendment to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Sawant argued that the legal provision for a “split” no longer exists and that only a formal merger of the original political party can protect defectors from disqualification. The letter referenced the Supreme Court’s 2023 Subhash Desai case, which affirmed the primacy of the political party over the legislature party.