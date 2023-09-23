Was the Same Person 'Posing' as Two Different Artisans While Meeting PM Modi?

Two photographs featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi show him interacting with a cobbler and some potters are being shared on social media.
What are the users saying?: The pictures have been shared with the claim that the cobbler and one of the potters were the same individual, insinuating that the person was pretending to be different artisans for the photo-op.
How did we find out?: We tried to look for these visuals on YouTube using relevant keywords.
We found the video of PM Narendra Modi with the artisans on his YouTube channel that was uploaded on 17 September.
He met the artisans before launching the PM Vishwakarma Scheme at the newly inaugurated Vishwabhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi.
We also found a video from the event uploaded on India Today's YouTube channel on 17 September.
At the 0:35 seconds mark, we could see the Prime Minister interacting with a cobbler, who is also seen in the viral image.
In another video by ANI uploaded on the same day, PM Modi can be seen meeting some potters.
At 19:08 minutes of the video, the potter who is also in the viral image can be seen.
We compared the visuals of the cobbler and the potter and found visible distinctions.
Conclusion: Clearly, the claim that the same person was posing as two different artisans is false.
