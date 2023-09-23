ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Was the Same Person 'Posing' as Two Different Artisans While Meeting PM Modi?

We found close-up shots of the artisans who met PM Modi and found that they were two different people.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Was the Same Person 'Posing' as Two Different Artisans While Meeting PM Modi?
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Two photographs featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi show him interacting with a cobbler and some potters are being shared on social media.

What are the users saying?: The pictures have been shared with the claim that the cobbler and one of the potters were the same individual, insinuating that the person was pretending to be different artisans for the photo-op.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The post had 690.3K views at the time of writing this story.

(Archives of similar claims are here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: No, the potter and the cobbler are not the same individual.

  • We found close-ups of the two people and found that both are different individuals.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Photo of Mahabharata Scene Behind PM Modi and Joe Biden Is Morphed!

Fact-Check: Photo of Mahabharata Scene Behind PM Modi and Joe Biden Is Morphed!
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out?: We tried to look for these visuals on YouTube using relevant keywords.

  • We found the video of PM Narendra Modi with the artisans on his YouTube channel that was uploaded on 17 September.

  • He met the artisans before launching the PM Vishwakarma Scheme at the newly inaugurated Vishwabhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi.

  • We also found a video from the event uploaded on India Today's YouTube channel on 17 September.

  • At the 0:35 seconds mark, we could see the Prime Minister interacting with a cobbler, who is also seen in the viral image.

Here is the link to the India Today bulletin. 

(Source: India Today/Screenshot)

  • In another video by ANI uploaded on the same day, PM Modi can be seen meeting some potters.

  • At 19:08 minutes of the video, the potter who is also in the viral image can be seen.

Here is a close-up visual of the potter. 

(Source: ANI/Screenshot)

  • We compared the visuals of the cobbler and the potter and found visible distinctions.

The cobbler and potter are two different people. 

(Source: India Today/ANI/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: Clearly, the claim that the same person was posing as two different artisans is false.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Unrelated Video Shared as PM Modi, BJP Leaders Watching Gadar 2

Fact-Check: Unrelated Video Shared as PM Modi, BJP Leaders Watching Gadar 2
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  PM Narendra Modi   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×