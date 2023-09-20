PM Modi Invited President Biden for 2024 Republic Day Parade: US Envoy Garcetti

"I think, for us, it is critical for us to return the three principles one, sovereignty, non interference to allow the criminal justice investigations to be carried out. And then there'll be accountability for that. And I think it's too early to know exactly how it plays out. Statements have been made by the Canadian government and by the Indian government," he added.

The US envoy to India said that the individuals responsible "must be held accountable."

"We hope that traditional friends and partners will cooperate in getting to the bottom of it," Garcetti said.