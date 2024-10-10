AI-Generated Image Shared as a Rare ‘Yogi Flower’ From Turkey

Social media users are sharing an image which seemingly shows a flower, resembling a person sitting in a yoga pose.
The claim: Those sharing the photo called it the "Yogi flower," adding that it is a rare flower in Turkey's Halfeti village, which grows from the waters from the Euphrates river in Asia.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran keyword search for 'Yogi flowers Turkey', but did not find any relevant results for a flower with this name.
Next, we ran a reverse image search on the viral image. This, too, did not yield any useful results.
Since we did not get any credible results with either of these searches, we ran the image through AI detection tools to understand whether the image was real.
1. HuggingFace: HuggingFace's AI image detection page stated a 98 percent likelihood that the image was "artificial."
2. Hive AI: Hive Moderation's tool was almost entirely certain that the image contained "AI-generated or deepfake content," giving a 99.9 percent likelihood of it being an AI-generated image.
3. Illuminarty: Illuminarty's tool followed suit, indicating a 98.1 percent probability of the image being created using AI.
4. TrueMedia: TrueMedia's AI analysis tool said that there was "substantial evidence of manipulation" in the image and said that it detected the use of generative AI tools.
Its detailed analysis of the image showed a range of 92 to 98 percent certainty of the image being made using AI, with one section stating that it was probably created using OpenAI's DALL-E.
To wrap up our verification process, we used the details shared in the viral claim — Halfeti Turkey rare flower near Euphrates river — as keywords for more details.
This search led us to several news and travel websites which carried a similar description for 'Black roses' in Halfeti, mentioning that the roses which grow that are black in their bud stage, but bloom into a deep red rose.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that it shows a real and rare 'Yogi flower' that grows in Turkey.
