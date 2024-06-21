International Yoga Day 2024: 7 Tips to Prevent Injuries While Practicing Yoga

Following are some of the tips that people must follow to prevent Yoga injuries.

1. Start Slowly in the Beginning: Start with an introductory Yoga class or one-on-one instruction before moving on to more advanced Yoga poses. This will help you to know your body and also avoid injuries.

2. Don't Overdo: Avoid pushing yourself too hard, especially if you're new to Yoga. Listen to your body and take breaks when needed.

3. Listen to Your Body: If a stretch or pose feels painful, stop and modify it. Soreness is normal, but pain is not. Under all circumstances, you should listen to your body to enjoy an injury free Yoga.

4. Mix Yoga Poses: Vary your yoga practice by trying different styles and poses. This will help prevent overuse injuries.

5. Avoid Problematic Poses: Certain poses, such as deep forward bends, may be harmful for individuals with osteopenia, osteoporosis, or lower back problems. Modify Yoga poses or avoid them altogether if you have any medical concerns.

6. Use Props: Props like blocks, straps, and chairs can help you modify Yoga poses and make them more accessible for individuals with varying abilities and medical conditions.

7. Consult a Qualified Yoga Teacher: Choose an instructor who has completed at least 200 hours of Yoga training to ensure proper injury prevention techniques.