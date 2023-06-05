Old Video of Train Collision in Hyderabad Shared as CCTV Clip of Odisha Accident

A video of two trains colliding with each other is being shared on social media platforms with users linking it to the recent train accident in Odisha’s Balasore.
What have users said?: People have shared this video as the 'real CCTV video' of the accident.
(More archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
What is the truth?: Neither is the video recent nor is it related to the recent train accident in Odisha.
It dates back to November 2019 and shows two trains colliding at the Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad.
As per reports, around 17 people were injured in the accident.
What led us to the truth?: At first, we noticed the watermark present on the video that said: "VOA" (Voice of America) - an American based news network.
Using this as a hint, we performed a keyword search using the words "voa news cctv train collision."
We came across the original video posted on the official YouTube channel of VOA.
The video was uploaded on 12 November 2019.
Its description mentioned that the visuals showed two trains colliding head-on in Hyderabad on 11 November 2019.
It further said that at least 16 people including the train driver were injured.
News reports: The Quint had covered the incident where it found that a collision between two slow-moving trains happened at Hyderabad's Kacheguda Railway Station on 11 November 2019.
According to the report, around 17 people, including the loco pilot were injured.
The report quoted some railways officials who said that the accident occurred as Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train overshot the signal.
The train accident in Odisha: The accident occurred when the Coromandel Express and the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express derailed in Balasore.
More than 900 people were injured, and at least 275 people lost their lives in the accident. You can read our coverage here.
Conclusion: A four-year-old video of two trains colliding in a Hyderabad station is falsely linked with the recent train accident in Odisha's Balasore.
