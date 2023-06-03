ADVERTISEMENT
Odisha Train Accident LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises To 288, Over 900 Injured

In a massive train mishap, a passenger train collided with a freight train in Balasore on Friday night.

The Quint
Updated
India
Odisha Train Accident Live News Updates: At least 288 people have died and over 900 injured in a massive train mishap on Friday, 2 June, after the Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore.

Snapshot

  • Injured people taken to Medical College in Balasore, Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC for treatment.

  • Rescue operations are still on.

  • Over 550 rescue personnel of the NDRF, ODRAF, and the fire services are said to be on the spot.

  • Several people are feared to be trapped inside the trains.

  • Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered state-wide mourning for a day.

  • Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 Lakh to the kin of those who passed away.

8:48 AM , 03 Jun

Death Toll Rises to 288

According to Odisha State Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick, the death toll in the train crash has risen to 288 with over 900 injured.

8:42 AM , 03 Jun

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Reaches Accident Site

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached the accident site in Balasore on Saturday morning to take stock of the situation.

8:40 AM , 03 Jun

'Bodies Being handed Over to Relatives': Odisha Chief Sec

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Saturday told ANI, "The identified bodies are either being handed over to their relatives or transported to their respective destinations after autopsy. Statutory procedure will be followed for the unidentified ones."

8:34 AM , 03 Jun

‘Focus Now Is Rescue and Relief Operations’: Railway Min

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reached the crash site on Saturday morning, told PTI, "Our focus now is rescue and relief operations. Cause of the train accident in Odisha will be known after probe."


Published: 03 Jun 2023, 8:27 AM IST
