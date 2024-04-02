No, Sri Lankan Bowler Pathirana Didn't Touch MS Dhoni's Feet Before Bowling

A video is going viral to claim that Sri Lankan cricketer Matheesha Pathirana touched Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's feet to seek blessings from him before bowling.
Pathirana has been roped in the by Chennai Super Kings for 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search along with a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video.
This led us to a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) which showed a different angle of the same incident.
It clearly shows Pathirana bending down to pick up the bowling marker which was placed near Dhoni's feet.
The video shows that Pathirana did not touch Dhoni's feet.
Conclusion: A false claim about CSK player Matheesha Pathirana touching MS Dhoni's feet before bowling is going viral on social media.
