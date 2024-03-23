IPL 2024: Matheesha Pathirana Reaches Chennai, Will Join CSK Squad Soon

Matheesha Pathirana’s manager Amila Kalugalage has confirmed that the Sri Lankan pacer has reached Chennai and will join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2024 soon. Pathirana suffered a hamstring injury during the second T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh and had to miss the initial matches for CSK, including the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday at Chennai.

However, in a recent development, Pathirana’s manager Amila Kalugalage shared a photo of Pathirana on X, confirming that the star pacer has reached Chennai and will soon join the CSK squad.