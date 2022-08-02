2018 Video of Tornado From Maharashtra Shared as 'Clouds Taking Ganga Water'

A video that shows a spiraling column of air moving upwards from the ground is being massively shared on social media with the claim that it is a "holy event" where "clouds are taking Ganga water" from the Triveni Sangam in Allahabad, now called Prayagraj.

The Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is the confluence of the Ganges (Ganga), the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati river. It is a place of religious importance, and one of the sites for the historic Kumbh Mela held every 12 years.

However, we found it was a waterspout (subcategory of a tornado), a column of rotating, cloud-filled wind that descends from a cumulus cloud to an ocean or a lake, phenomenon that was witnessed at Jejuri in Pune district of Maharashtra in 2018.