2019 Video of a Bull Being Killed By a Bulldozer Is From Maharashtra, Not UP
The video is from a village in Pune district of Maharashtra, which shows a JCB being used to kill the bull.
A video showing a horrific incident of a bull being killed using a bulldozer is being shared on social media with a claim that it is a recent incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh after Yogi Adityanath took oath for the second time on 25 March.
The claim goes on to refer to Adityanath as "bulldozer baba", a sobriquet used by Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav to refer to the chief minister.
However, we found that the video is old and is from a village in Maharashtra's Pune.
CLAIM
One of the viral posts said, "यह कौन सा रूप धारण कर लिया बुलडोजर बाबा ने, पुलिस आरोपियों की पहिचान कर कड़ी सज़ा दे lय़ह फिर आवारा पशुओं को खत्म करने का यह नया तरीका हैl"
(Translation: What form did the bulldozer baba assume? Police should identify the accused and give strict punishment. This is again this new way of eliminating stray animals.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a keyword search on Google using 'bull killed by a bulldozer', we came across a report on Mumbai Mirror from 2019 which specified that the incident happened in a village in Pune district of Maharashtra.
The report mentions that the driver of the bulldozer killed an aged and a sick bull with the shovel of the vehicle.
The article said that the incident took place in Indapur.
We found another report in Mid Day which mentioned that the incident took place on 27 October 2019 and an FIR under Section 429 (killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 was registered.
Quoting the Assistant Police Inspector Jeevan Mane, the daily reported that, on the day of the incident, the bull was on a rampage and was creating havoc in the village.
However, it is clear, that the incident happened in Pune and not Uttar Pradesh as claimed in the social media posts.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.