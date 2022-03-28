2019 Video of a Bull Being Killed By a Bulldozer Is From Maharashtra, Not UP

A video showing a horrific incident of a bull being killed using a bulldozer is being shared on social media with a claim that it is a recent incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh after Yogi Adityanath took oath for the second time on 25 March.

The claim goes on to refer to Adityanath as "bulldozer baba", a sobriquet used by Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav to refer to the chief minister.

However, we found that the video is old and is from a village in Maharashtra's Pune.