Old Videos Falsely Shared Bajrang Dal Reaching Jantar Mantar Ahead of Protest

A set of videos showing large groups of people and vehicles are being widely shared on social media, with the claim that they show members of the Bajrang Dal reaching Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is set to commence on 10 October 2026.
The first video shows a massive rally involving cars, bikes, and tractors, with people carrying saffron flags in or on them.
The second video shows people marching along the road while carrying saffron flags.
How did we find out the truth?: To start with, the Bajrang Dal on their official X account, categorically stated that they had no plans of going to Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the upcoming protest.
The videos: We examined each of the videos individually, by dividing them into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and running reverse image searches on some of the frames.
For the first video, we came across a post which carried the viral clip as a part of a longer video, and was shared on
This confirmed that the video is old and has been on the internet for over two years.
In the video itself, we noticed a few details. For instance, some number plates on vehicles read 'JK', indicating that the video was likely shot somewhere in Jammu and Kashmir.
Additionally, we saw a shop's board with the name 'Baker's Avenue' across the road from what appears to be a police outpost.
Taking cues from this, we looked for a Baker's Avenue in Jammu and Kashmir on Google Maps, and found one across a police outpost in Jammu.
Since Google Maps' street view was last updated in 2023, the visuals differ slightly from the video in the claim.
Following the same process for the second video led us to an X post which shared this clip back on 22 July 2026.
It was shared with the caption, "Imagine Bajrang Dal & RSS hitting the streets now," but did not provide further context.
Conclusion: Two old, unrelated videos have gone viral on social media with the false claim that they show Bajrang Dal members reaching Jantar Mantar in Delhi, ahead of the upcoming protest on 10 October.
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