No, the Mahagathbandhan 2025 Bihar Manifesto Does Not Promise To Legalise Beef

A post featuring an image of a Hindi newspaper article is being circulated online with the claim that, ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress — in its manifesto prepared along with its alliance partners, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties under the Mahagathbandhan — has revealed its “hidden agenda,” including a promise to legalise beef in Bihar.

Bihar prohibits the slaughter of cows, calves, bulls, bullocks and female buffaloes under the Bihar Preservation and Improvement of Animals Act, 1955.

What does the article from the post state?: The article claims that Congress is planning to increase its support for “Love Jihad.”

It accuses the party of following the same path as major terrorist organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Qaeda.

The piece also alleges that the Congress manifesto is as dangerous as the PFI 2047 Vision-- an alleged internal document of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) that supposedly outlines a “sinister plan to transform India into an Islamic state by the year 2047."

What is the claim?: The post claims that, to appease the 18 percent Muslim voters in Bihar, the Congress party has proposed to legalise cow beef in the state.