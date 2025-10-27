Friendly Fights and Caste Calculus: Inside Bihar’s Uneasy Mahagathbandhan

When all seven allies of Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan assembled in Patna on 23 October, the opweres projected unity. But the poster behind the dais told a different story: only Tejashwi Yadav’s face stared out at the cameras. By day’s end, the alliance had formally declared the 35-year-old RJD leader its chief ministerial face, with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani as one of two deputy-CM hopefuls.

Behind the display of solidarity, however, lay weeks of deadlock, withdrawals, and overlapping candidates. In a coalition where arithmetic can decide survival, 2025’s Bihar election will test whether social engineering can overcome internal bickering.