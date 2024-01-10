Join Us On:
Fact-Check: No, That's NOT a Photo of Taylor Swift and Jeffrey Epstein

Taylor Swift was seen with Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A photo showing American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift sitting with a man is going viral, with people claiming the man to be American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Is this true?: This claim is false.

  • The man sitting with Swift is Monte Lipman, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Republic Records.

  • Swift is an artist under the label, Republic Records.

How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the picture and found older posts of the same image from December 2021 on social media platforms.

  • The oldest version of this picture we could find was from 2021, which is two years after the death of Epstein.

  • These images were uploaded on all social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Reddit, with captions mentioning that Taylor was with Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman.



A Taylor Swift fan page had posted this image on Facebook on 16 December 2021. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

  • We also found a photo posted by Taylor Swift on her official Instagram account with Lipman and one another person on 19 November 2018 with the caption, "My New Home."

  • This is also the post where Taylor announced that she had signed with Republic Records.

  • Lipman can be seen on the right.

  • Another post on X (formerly Twitter) by a fan page, a photo of Taylor with Lipman can be seen.

  • According to report by TIME Magazine, the recently disclosed court documents related to Epstein mentioned names of several well-known individuals and politicians, including former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and Prince Andrew.

  • However, Taylor Swift's name was not included in the list.

Comparing the two individuals: On comparing pictures of Epstein and Lipman, it further made it clear that there are no similarities between both the individuals.



A comparison between pictures of Epstein and Lipman.

(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: Social media users have misidentified Monte Lipman for Jeffrey Epstein in the photo with Taylor Swift.

