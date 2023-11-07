‘Ladkiyon ki Sallu Bhai’: Taylor Swift Film Takes India By Storm

Girls and boys refused to sit during the film, tapping their feet to the beats. I, for one, was very comfortable watching Swift sing a rendition of 'Ready For It' in the comfort of my seat while all the rest of the folks leapt towards the passageway in front of the screen. One man even knelt on the floor and started imitating Swift’s every step. At one point, he swung his hips and pointed his hand towards the sky with such zeal that he could even put Taylor Swift to shame.

People at PVR screamed for them to step aside, but Indian Swifties were tenacious – they were not deterred and continued to screech out the lyrics to every song as if their lives depended on it, paying little to no heed to the attendants. At this juncture, we were all heavily invested in the emotional rollercoaster Swift was taking us on.

From pop tracks like 'Bad Blood' to heartbreak anthems like 'All To Well (10-minute version)' the singer-songwriter left no stone unturned to make the audience both a soppy mess and dancing queens.