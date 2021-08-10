Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues Prince Andrew Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

As per Giuffre's allegation, who was known as Virginia Roberts at the time, the Duke sexually assaulted her at the London home of Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and Epstein's homes in Manhattan and Little St James situated in Virgin Islands, US, BBC reported.

Owing to the "extreme and outrageous" conduct, the case document states that the now 38-year-old Giuffre is undergoing "significant emotional and psychological distress and harm."

The spokesperson for Prince Andrew, who had categorically denied claims of sexual misconduct in 2019, has said that the Duke has offered no comments on the case yet.