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Fact-Check: Pakistan Flag Raised at DMK Rally? No, It Is the IUML Flag!

DMK and IUML are in the same alliance in Tamil Nadu, hence, its flag were hoisted in the former's rally.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
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Amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly elections, an image of Chief Minister MK Stalin surrounded by multiple flags is circulating on social media, with the claim that Pakistan’s national flags were raised at a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rally.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the image shows Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)’s flag. DMK and IUML are in the same alliance in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

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What we found: Team WebQoof closely examined the image and found that the green flags in the image represent IUML, which features a green flag adorned with a crescent and star.

  • This political party’s flag might look alike, but it is different from Pakistan’s flag. Below is a comparison between the two.

  • Several media outlets such as Frontline Magazine and the Deccan Herald, published this image and noted, “DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin campaigns after filing his nomination papers from Kolathur constituency ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, in Chennai, on March 30, 2026.” (sic.)

  • In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, DMK leads an alliance known as the Secular Progressive Alliance.

  • This alliance includes multiple parties, such as the Indian National Congress (INC), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and IUML, among others.

  • As IUML is an official partner of the DMK, its representation is seen at rallies, alongside various other party flags, as shown in the viral image.

Additionally, Team WebQoof has previously fact-checked similar claims where IUML's flag was mistaken as Pakistan's national flag. You can read our stories here and here.

Conclusion: The viral image does not feature Pakistan’s national flag at a DMK rally. It shows IUML’s flag.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Tamil Nadu   DMK   Webqoof 

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