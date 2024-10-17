ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Visuals Viral as Kumbhakarna’s Sword From 'Ramayana'

These visuals are generated using Artificial Intelligence and are not real.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video showing four visuals of a huge sword is being shared to claim that it shows Kumbhakarna's sword from Ramayana was found.

  • Kumbhakarna was the younger brother of Ravana from the Hindu epic Ramayana.



An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline, as well.

Is this true?: These visuals are generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

What we found: At first, we noticed a few irregularities in the visuals. The two shown below list the same.

  • In the first image, the man in construction protective gear in the foreground appears unclear as his facial features are not clear. The other is seen as a mere shadow or appears to be blurred.

  • The second image shows three men looking at the huge sword. Their facial features are not clear, and they appear to look extremely small.

  • Slide to see the second image.

  • Here are the abnormalities in the visuals.

    (Source: X/Screenshot)&nbsp;

  • With this clue, we ran these images of the AI-detection website, TrueMedia, which yielded the following results.

The tool's result showed substantial evidence of manipulation for the visual below. It was 99% confident that the visual was generated using AI.



Here are the results by TrueMedia. 

(Source: TrueMedia)

TrueMedia noted that it found 99% evidence of the image being created using AI-generated, photorealistic visuals created by Stable Diffusion, MidJourney, DALL·E 2 and others.

It also noted that the idea of a massive sword is a popular theme in fantasy, and the size portrayed in the picture would be almost impossible in reality.



Here are the results by TrueMedia. 

(Source: TrueMedia)

The tool labelled the visual as "uncertain" because it contains too many faces, which was outside their focus.



Here are the results by TrueMedia. 

(Source: TrueMedia)

The tool noted substantial evidence of manipulation. The result stated that the sword looked excessively big in comparison to the individuals beside it.

The dimensions of the sword indicated that the image had probably been altered to produce a fantastical scene, common in digitally edited or AI-created pictures.



Here are the results by TrueMedia. 

(Source: TrueMedia)

Conclusion: AI-generated visuals have been shared to falsely claim that it shows Kumbakarna's huge sword from Ramayana.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

