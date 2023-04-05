‘Receipts, Electric Shock, & Murder’: Cattle Trader Idrees’ Kin Mourns in Mandya

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence. Discretion is advised.)

It has been over four days since Idrees Pasha was allegedly beaten to death while he and two others were transporting cattle on Friday night, 31 March.

The cow vigilantes, led by Puneeth Kerehalli, allegedly stopped the truck opposite Sathanur police station, claimed that the traders were smuggling cattle for slaughter, hurled anti-Muslim verbal abuse, and chased and assaulted the three traders.

On 4 April, The Quint visited Mandya district in Karnataka to speak to Pasha's family.

Dismissing the smuggling allegation, the family showed the receipts of purchase. As per the receipts, the cattle were bought from Tendekere Market in Mandya to sell in a market in Tamil Nadu for dairy farming.