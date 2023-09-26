‘Real Diamonds’ Thrown on the Streets in Gujarat? No, Viral Claims Are False!

A video showing a crowd looking for 'real diamonds' thrown on the streets is going viral on the internet.
The claim states that a diamond merchant based in Surat, Gujarat was troubled by the 'dire state of diamond industry' which made him throw away real diamonds on the road.
Who shared this?: Along with several social media users, Gujarat MLA and Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani also shared this claim.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google and came across a few news reports about this incident.
Reports shared by NDTV, The Free Press Journal and Ahmedabad Mirror stated that as the rumours about somebody dropping a bag of real diamonds in Surat's Varaccha started spreading, several people gathered and started looking for it.
It stated that this incident happened on 24 September.
The reports also mentioned that one of those searching the street for diamonds said that a man found a fake diamond, most likely an American diamond but not a real one.
Statement from the police: We reached out to Police Inspector of Varachha police station, Alpesh Gabani, who confirmed to us that this claim is false.
"This rumour spread really fast in the area. One or two fake diamonds were found on the streets but no real diamonds were found anywhere. Somebody probably dropped some American diamonds on their way," he added.
Conclusion: Clearly, the claim stating that a diamond trader threw real diamonds on the streets of Surat, Gujarat is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)