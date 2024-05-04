This Isn't Subhashini Ali Praising PM Modi & Dissing Rahul Gandhi in Viral Video

Amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a video has gone viral purportedly showing Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) leader Subhashini Ali praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Ali's X account where she had reposted the viral video and clarified that it does not show her.
"This is a fake video attributed to me. Not me. Not my voice. Not my views. Have reported to ECI and police. Let's see what they do," she adds.
Since the X account posting this was not verified, we also reached out the CPI-M leader over phone and she confirmed to us that this viral video is fake and does not show her.
About the video: We noticed '99 Khabar' written on the mic and checked their YouTube channel.
On this channel, we found the video titled, "सुंदर लड़किया राहुल गाँधी से नाराज क्यों Modi vs Rahul Gandhi Public Opinion| Loksabha Election 2024" which carried the same viral video.
The viral video of the elderly lady praising PM Modi starts at 6:55 timestamp.
Conclusion: A video is going viral with a false claim that it shows CPI-M leader Subhashini Ali praising PM Modi while criticizing Rahul Gandhi.
