Edited Video of Rahul Gandhi Shared With Misleading Claim On Minorities

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video on Google, we came across an article which carried a screengrab from the same video.

This was shared by Business Standard on 15 April 2024 and the caption mentioned that the image was taken during the release of the party’s manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ at a public meeting in Hyderabad, on Saturday, 6 April.