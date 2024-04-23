Edited Video of Rahul Gandhi Shared With Misleading Claim On Minorities

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media to claim that he will conduct a survey to learn the financial status of Indians.
The claim also states that Gandhi will then "redistribute" finances to minorities, insinuating that it will only go to the Muslim community.
This comes against the backdrop of the ongoing 2024 General elections.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video on Google, we came across an article which carried a screengrab from the same video.
This was shared by Business Standard on 15 April 2024 and the caption mentioned that the image was taken during the release of the party’s manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ at a public meeting in Hyderabad, on Saturday, 6 April.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search on YouTube using 'Congress manifesto Hyderabad' and this led us to a video shared on 6 April by Rahul Gandhi's official channel.
We found out that the viral video starts at 31:55 timestamp, however, it is a clipped video.
The original video shows Gandhi mentioning several communities.
He says, "We will conduct an X-ray on the country and everything will become clear (doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani ho jayega). Backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis and people from the poor general class and minorities will get to know how much their participation in India is. After this, we will conduct financial and institutional survey and find out in whose and which class' hands is India really in. And after this historic move, we will take a revolutionary step. We will give what your right is."
He often uses "X-ray" as a term as caste census to explain how caste census is an "X-ray" that is vital to ensure the participation of all people of all castes.
Conclusion: A clipped video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going viral with a misleading context about minorities.
