Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Students Being Harassed for Wearing Hijabs? No!

A video showing some people being dragged away by police personnel is being shared to claim that it shows students being harassed in an Indian university for wearing hijabs.
What is the truth?: The viral claim is false. The video was captured during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi University, when several students were reportedly detained by the state police personnel.
What led us to the truth?: A Google Lens search on the keyframes of the video directed us to the same visuals uploaded on an Instagram handle named 'duupdates'.
The visuals were published on 13 March and its caption said that these students were from Delhi University who were allegedly detained while protesting against the CAA.
According to the caption, over 60 students were detained by the police following the protests.
Other sources: Team WebQoof used the help of keywords such as "CAA protest Delhi University students Delhi police 2024" on YouTube and found a video uploaded on a verified channel named 'Ind ToDay'.
It was published on 13 March and it was titled, "Protest on CAA, 60 Delhi University Students Picked Up by Delhi Police | IND Today."
At the 0:33 timestamp of the video, we noticed a signboard in the background that said "Central Library."
Taking this and Delhi University as references, we searched for the same on Google Maps.
This led us to photos of the Central Library. When we compared one of them to a keyframe of the YouTube video, we found several similarities.
News reports on student being detained: According to The New Indian Express, around 55 students were detained at the Delhi University Arts Faculty after they gathered to protest against the implementation of CAA.
The report carried a quote from DCP North who said that 50-55 students were removed from the Central Library of the Delhi University.
These students were protesting against the CAA.
Conclusion: The video is being shared with a misleading context on social media platforms.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
