'MLA Wears Saffron Stole In Assembly, Why Can't We Wear Hijab?': Jaipur Students

Following the protests, BJP leader and Rajasthan cabinet minister Kirori Lal Meena supported Acharya and said that he would go to the CM demanding a hijab ban. “The dress code should be followed. Hijab is banned in many nations, so it cannot be allowed in our nation’s schools under any circumstances,” Meena said, adding that he would speak to CM about it since “our MLA has raised this issue”.



Meena further alleged that it is the Congress’ “appeasement politics” to be blamed for “the Muslim community not making progress.



“Because of the fanaticism in the community, and because of Congress’ appeasement politics, the community has not been able to progress. They have a lack of education, so there should be propagation of education and the Muslim community should have progressive thinking... The dress code in schools should be followed,” Meena said.



Congress MLA from Adarsh Nagar constituency, Rafeek Khan, also tried raising the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly, but the Speaker did not allow him to speak and expunged his statement from the assembly proceedings.



Later, Khan told the media that he stands with the hijabi students. “Acharya is doing this to stay in limelight...He should understand that he is not an MLA of a single political party but of all the castes, communities and all the constituents.”



Speaking to The Quint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur North) Rashi Dogra said that the police is investigating the matter after the protests. “The students did not register a complaint with the police. They sent a letter to the Collector. Still, we are investigating this on our end, watching all the videos, to see if something is to be done,” the DCP told The Quint.



Karnataka instituted a hijab ban in government educational institutes of the state in early 2022. The Congress, which came to power in state in 2023, has recently said that there will be no barrier to entry for hijabi students in the state’s schools and colleges.

