Old Video of Raftaar Speaking Against CAA Passed off as Recent One

A video which shows rapper Raftaar speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during his show is being shared on the internet as a recent incident.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Shame on @raftaarmusic who is speaking against #CAARules in one of his show. See brother #CitizenshipAmendmentAct has been implemented, now NRC will also come...@DelhiPolice ask him not to manipulate his followers against Indian laws approved by Indian Govt (sic).
What is the truth?: While Raftaar did speak against the CAA, but the video is from 2019 and not recent as claimed on social media platforms.
News reports: On performing a keyword search, we came across a report that carried an image from the viral video.
It said that the rapper took a stand against the government's attempt to bring the CAA and NRC across the country.
He was seen making these statements during of one his concerts.
Raftaar spoke about his friend named Arshad and said, "Before starting I want to make something seriously clear, whether my career goes on tomorrow or it doesn’t I am not bothered. I have earned enough so that I don’t die of hunger. This man’s name is Arshad, he takes care of me to the extent that nobody can even push me. If anyone talks about asking him to leave this country, I am ready to take a bullet for him *expletive*."
Following this, he said, "Whether they are Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, or Muslims, they are all our brothers, I will not let anyone be taken out of the country."
Similar reports were published in The Indian Express, Times of India, and India Today.
Raftaar had apologised for abusing on stage: After the video went viral on social media platforms, the rapper had apologised for abusing on stage and said "that is something that I shouldn't have done."
Conclusion: This video of Raftaar making statements against CAA is old and dates back to 2019.
