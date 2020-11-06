‘Stop the Steal’ Group Sows Election Misinformation, FB Bans It

On Thursday, 5 November, Facebook shut down the group ‘Stop the Steal’, which saw massive number of supporters of US President Donald Trump sharing misinformation about the election process and calling for violence.

The group that started on Wednesday had over 3,50,000 members in less than 24 hours before Facebook took it down. An hour after the first post on welcoming the members was shared, a video showing crowd standing outside a polling station in Detroit and shouting “stop the count” was uploaded, The New York Times reported.

The video saw comments such as: “Biden is stealing the vote” and “this is unfair”, the report added.

This comes in the backdrop of Trump’s address to America in which he pressed the need to 'stop the count' of the 'votes that came in late'.