South Korean Election: The Big Challenges Ahead for New President Yoon Suk-Yeol

Until recently, the DP has dominated both the presidency and the parliament. Democratic leader Moon was elected to the presidency in 2017. The DP became the ruling party and won the parliamentary elections in 2020 in a landslide . But with the DP still controlling the National Assembly, Yoon may not have it all his own way as he seeks to introduce his new agenda.

When the COVID pandemic struck the response of the Moon administration was immediate in providing testing and mitigation measures, reducing the daily case load dramatically. Moon’s approval rating surged to 63 percent in March 2020.