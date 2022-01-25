Old Video of Protesters Blocking Smriti Irani's Car Resurfaces Ahead of UP Polls

A video of a group of protesters stopping Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's car is being shared a few weeks ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections with a claim that the incident had occurred recently.

However, we found that the video was from 2020, when Congress workers had stopped Irani's car in Varanasi over her comments criticising Rahul Gandhi's visit to Hathras, following the brutal gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.