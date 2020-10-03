Irani Slams Rahul’s Hathras ‘Politics’; Protesters Block Her Car

Congress workers, aggrieved by Irani's comments, tried to stop her car in Varanasi on Saturday, 3 October, chanting "Smriti Irani go back" and "we want justice" slogans, reported NDTV.

Some of the Congress workers were later detained.

"No power in the world can stop me from meeting this grieving family and sharing their pain," tweeted Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped from going to Hathras earlier this week by the Uttar Pradesh Police, who intercepted them at Greater Noida. They were also briefly detained. In the tussle with the cops in Greater Noida, Rahul also fell to the ground.

(With inputs from NDTV)