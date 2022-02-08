'Farmers To Be Loan-Free by 2025': SP Releases Manifesto Ahead of UP Polls
For women, the SP promised 33% reservation in government jobs, and free education for girls from kindergarten to PG.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday, 8 February, released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, in which the party has promised minimum support price for all crops and payment within 15 days to cane farmers. The party further said:
"Every farmer will be made loan free within 4 years free ie by 2025 [sic]."
The party also promised free electricity for irrigation, interest-free loan, insurance, and pension schemes for farmers.
AND FOR WOMEN?
Further, the party said, under "Kanya Vidya Dhan Yojana," a sum of Rs 36,000 would be given to women students after they pass Class 12.
MORE DETAILS
The SP also promised kirana stores for the poor, where they can buy essential goods at subsidised prices.
Further, as per the manifesto, a helpline number for migrant labourers of the state will be launched.
Polling will begin in UP on 10 February, and will be carried out in seven phases. The result will be declared on 10 March.
