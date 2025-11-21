'We're Not Bangladeshi': How SIR in Bengal is Taking on a Communal Colour

Another Muslim-majority neighbourhood in Kolkata, Gulshan Colony has also become a hub of media fear-mongering. The allegation is that the densely populated neighbourhood has only about 1,700-3,000 voters- The area has a population of about 1.5-2 lakh. The gap in registered voters and residents has now become politicised.

Golam Sarwar, who runs a grocery store near Gulshan Colony, calls it all "propaganda". He bought a flat in the area after moving from Rajabazar a few years ago. Another resident, Gulam Jilani, son of a former Kolkata Police personnel, also recently bought a flat in Gulshan Colony because their "old house in Ripon Street was becoming small and the family was growing".

Residents argue that the Gulshan Colony booth is newly created. Not all residents have had their names added to this booth’s voter list yet. Until now, residents of this area used to vote in four-five booths in the West Chowbaga area, each having about 8,000–10,000 voters. Additionally, the booths in the Martin Para area have about 5,000 voters. In the last few elections, BJP is leading from the Martin Para booth.

Voting will take place in this booth during the 2026 Assembly elections for the first time. It is natural that the number of voters in this booth is still low.

Jilani says, “There are three voters in my household. But not everyone’s name has been added to this booth’s list yet. I went to the SIR help camps run by various political parties, and they told me that names cannot be transferred until SIR is complete. I must wait.”