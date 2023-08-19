A tweet by a verified user named Sonu Nigam on X (formerly known as Twitter) is going viral on social media to claim that Indian singer Sonu Nigam has shared his support to the online education platform Unacademy.

More context: Unacademy recently terminated the services one of their tutors, Karan Sangwan, after a video of his went viral on social media where he was seen asking his students to "vote for educated candidates” lest they suffer again in life.

Who shared this claim?: Along with social media users, media outlets like Bharat Times, News18 and News X shared the claim.