Online education platform Unacademy fired one of their tutors Karan Sangwan, days after his video went viral on social media. Sangwan, in the purported video can be seen urging the students to “vote for educated candidates” lest they suffer again in life.
On X, (Formerly known as Twitter), Unacademy founder Roman Saini stated on 17 August that, “the classroom is not a place to share personal opinions and views as they can wrongly influence them. In the current situation, we were forced to part ways with Karan Sangwan as he was in breach of the Code of Conduct.”
What Did the Teacher Say?
Sangwan had made the remarks while discussing bills introduced in the Lok Sabha to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act.
In a video that went viral on 14 August, Sangwan said, “I also wondered if I should laugh or cry, because I also have many bare Acts...and notes that we had prepared,” he said. “But remember one thing – the next time you vote, choose an educated candidate so that you do not have to suffer all this again in life.”
He added, “Elect someone who is educated, who understands things. Don't elect someone who only knows how to change names. Make your decision properly.”
He did not name or mention any political party or political leader per say. While his videos have drawn support from some students and this also led to an outrage on social media.
Shortly after the video and the news of his termination went viral, ‘#UninstallUnacademy’ was trending on Twitter.
Reacting to this controversy, Sangwan, on 17 August posted a video on his YouTube channel stating,
“There is a video of mine that has been circulating around since a few days and has landed me in a controversy. The judicial aspirants and students who follow me have had to face consequences and so have I. How the controversy started and on which platform…I will bring a detailed video for you on 19 August at 8 pm LIVE on this channel.”
Legal Pathshala’s channel on Telegram had also posted a message.
‘Is Asking People to Vote for Educated People a Crime?’ Asks Kejriwal
Reacting to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “If someone is illiterate, personally I respect them. But public representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of the 21st century.”
Meanwhile, Supriya Shrinate, the chairperson of Congress’ social media stated that it’s “sad to see such spineless and weak people run an education platform,” while remarking that the founder himself has allegedly made educational content in favor of the government with political undertones that violate their code of ethics.
Congress member and Rajya Sabha leader Deepender Singh Hooda also said, “If anyone raises these questions, then they are harassed by pressurising them this way. It is unfortunate that the teachers of this country are facing such humiliation.”
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to his termination stating, “Shame if merely expressing this view gets you to take someone’s job, Unacademy.”
In this video posted by Sangwan five days ago, while discussing the new Indian Evidence Act stated repeatedly that the new Bharatiya Sakshya Bill is more or less the same as the old British-era Indian Evidence Act as they have only reshuffled the sections and added some provisions.
In this video, he also referred to Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the Parliament wherein he stated that these laws will have the “Indian spirit and ethos” and will bring a “change in the criminal justice system.”
Analysing the new Bill, Sangwan said, “Where is the Indian spirit? This is what we have already studied before.”
He added, “They haven't even repealed the old laws, they have used the same provisions that were a part of the old Evidence Act. At least, you could have repealed that. They should have made their own Doctrine of Res Gestae which reflects the Indian spirit. This is universal law. This is part of criminal jurisprudence that you cannot change.”
