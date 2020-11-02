No, Sean Connery Didn’t Call Steve Jobs a ‘Computer Salesman’

We searched on Google using keywords “sean connery jobs apple” and found an article published in 2011 on a website called Scoopertino that had carried the viral image.

The article is titled as “EXPOSED: The iMac disaster that almost was.” The viral image is placed in the article that mentioned an excerpt from a book ‘iMaculate Conception: How Apple’s iMac Was Born’ (no such book exists).

“Steve Jobs, a lifelong fan of James Bond (he’d originally wanted to name the revolutionary computer “Double-O-Mac”), instructed his agency to begin work on a special celebrity Christmas ad featuring 007 himself, Sean Connery — even though Connery had yet to be signed,” the article read.

The website describes itself as “an imaginary news organisation devoted to ferreting out the most relevant stories in the world of Apple, whether or not they actually occurred.”

“All the news that’s fit to fabricate,” is the tagline of Scoopertino.