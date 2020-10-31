The First James Bond, Actor Sean Connery Passes Away at 90

Connery was the first actor to play James Bond in the popular Bond franchise. The Hollywood star went on to portray the secret agent in seven Bond films including Dr No, From Russia with Love and Goldfinger.

Some of his popular non-James Bond films include The Untouchables, Murder on the Orient Express, The Man Who Would Be King, The Name of the Rose, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, The Rock and Finding Forrester.