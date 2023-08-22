ADVERTISEMENT
Fact-Check: Video of ‘Muslim Woman’ Being Mistreated Over Fertility Is Scripted!

The video is a scripted one and does not show a real incident of a women being mistreated due to blind faith.

A 10-minute video of a woman forcing her daughter-in-law to stay immersed in a dirty lake has gone viral on social media, with users claiming that it shows a family from the Muslim community.

What is the video about?: In the video, villagers tell the person recording the video that a young woman was made to lie down in water for over a week by her in-laws.

  • The person recording the incident goes on to quarrel and brawl with the young woman’s family after he guides her out of the water. 

  • Justifying the act, her in-laws say that the woman must stay in water for 11 days as a godman advised them to do it so she could bear children.

The claim is viral on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

We also received queries to verify this video on our WhatsApp tipline.

What is the truth?: The video is a scripted one, made by content creator Ankur Jatuskaran.

How did we find out?: A prompt under one of the claims on Facebook suggested more videos on one Ankur Jatuskaran’s Facebook page.

The prompt took us to Jatuskaran's Facebook page.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Here, we found a slightly longer version of this video, which was published on 16 December 2022.

About 30 seconds into this video, we came across a disclaimer which said that the video was for "entertainment purpose only."

The video was made for entertainment purposes only.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

The same video was also published on his YouTube channel.

We noticed the same people were present in other videos by this content creator.

(Note: Swipe to view both images.)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Ankur Jatuskaran can be seen in several videos.</p></div>

    Ankur Jatuskaran can be seen in several videos.

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>The same woman was also starring in another video, which was about a woman mistreating her mother-in-law.</p></div>

    The same woman was also starring in another video, which was about a woman mistreating her mother-in-law.

    (Source: Altered by The Quint)

The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked scripted videos created by Jatuskaran, which had earlier been shared with similar false claims of them showing real incidents. You can read them here and here.

Conclusion: A scripted video by Ankur Jatuskaran went viral with the false claim that it shows a real incident of a Muslim woman being mistreated by her in-laws.

