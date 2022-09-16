Scripted Video of an Old Man Drugging a Woman Shared With a Communal Claim
The longer version of the video carried a disclaimer, which states that it doesn't show real events.
A video showing an old man performing rituals on a woman and drugging her is going viral on social media.
Later, he also tries to pull the unconscious woman into a bedroom with an intention of sexually abusing her. When the narrator of the video stops the man, he justifies by saying that he was helping out with her problem of infertility.
The video is being shared by several right-inclined handles, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) UP media panelist Prashant Umrao, businessman Arun Pudur and Anchal Yadav, a senior journalist from a news channel Hindi Khabar.
The claim states that all Islamic preachers deceive women with their acts and have wrong intentions.
However, we found out that this video is a scripted one. The longer version of the video carried a disclaimer stating that the events seen in the video are not real.
CLAIM
BJP UP media panelist Prashant Umrao, who has been called out for spreading disinformation in the past, also shared this video as a real incident.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across a longer version of the same video uploaded on Facebook on 12 September 2022.
The 11:52 long video was shared with the caption which suggested that an Islamic preacher drugged a woman, who sought his help to conceive a child.
However, the video carried a disclaimer in both English and Hindi languages clarifying that the events shown here are not real.
It reads, "Everything in this Video is imaginary. Imaginary because reality is too bitter to be told or shown. Events shown in this are not real compared to what has actually been happening in countries like ours. (sic)"
Evidently, a staged video is being shared as a real incident of an old man trying to sexually abuse a woman by drugging her.
