This Video Shows Climate Protest in Vienna, Not 'Fake Dead Ukrainians'
The video is from a climate protest that took place in Austria's Vienna and is not related to the Ukraine crisis.
A video that shows a journalist reporting and one person inside a body disposable bag moving is being shared on social media with a claim that is shows "Ukrainians caught on camera" faking their death, adding that the entire "PR disaster is falling apart."
The disinformation is being shared in the backdrop of Russian invasion, as the Ukrainian health ministry on Sunday said that 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since 24 February. As per the latest figure, over 5,00,000 people have fled the country so far.
However, we found that the video is not related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, and is from a demonstration against climate policy in Austria's capital Vienna.
Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine tensions here.
CLAIM
The video was quote-tweeted by businessman Arun Pudur with the caption, "Miracle! Death Ukrainians coming to life after dying on social media but caught on live camera. This entire PR disaster is falling apart very fast."
The video shared by one user named 'Kshitij' on 1 March has over one lakh views at the time of writing this article.
WHAT WE FOUND
Upon checking the comments of the video in the tweet by Pudur, we found several users replied saying it is an old video from Austria.
Next, we took the help of InVid, a video verification tool, and extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search result led us to a video on YouTube by an Austria-based channel named 'OE24.TV'
We took the help of Google translate and the caption translated to 'Vienna: Demo against climate policy'.
We also found the same video in the website of the 'OE24' published on 4 February.
The reporter's name in the video read Marvin Bergauer.
Clearly, a video of climate crisis protest in Vienna is being shared falsely linking to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.