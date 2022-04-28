ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Army Officers Offer Namaz During Ramzan, Win Hearts
Heartwarming picture of Indian Army Officers offering Namaz during Ramzan went viral
At a time when the country has been witnessing multiple cases of communal violence, this picture showing army officers from different religions offering namaz during Ramzan is truly heart-warming. The event was organized by Lt Gen DP Pandey, an Indian Army Corps Commander. Along with officer Pandey, a Sikh officer can also be seen offering his prayer.
The picture was shared by a retired army officer and editor, Danvir Singh, on Twitter and it went viral with many people applauding the Army for its secular nature and brotherhood. Many users also saw this gesture as the true spirit of India.
Read some of the comments here:
