Hindu Sena Puts up Saffron Flags and Banners at JNU, Police Take Them Down

To protest the violence that broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) between students on Ram Navami a few days ago, allegedly on the issue of non-vegetarian food, members of the Hindu Sena put up saffron flags and posters that read ‘Bhagwa JNU (saffron JNU)’ near campus.

Sujit Yadav, the National Vice President of Hindu sena, in a video that is circulating on social media, said that, "Saffron is constantly being insulted. Hindu Sena is issuing a warning. Do not try to insult saffron. We respect you, we respect all faiths, and we respect all ideologies. But the way in which saffron is being insulted in JNU, Hindu Sena will not tolerate it. We can take harsh steps to deal with the same."