ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Scripted Video Showing Indian Army Soldier 'Meeting His Mother' Viral as Real

WebQoof has previously debunked such scripted videos initially shared by the Facebook page called Sanjjanaa Galrani.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video showing an Army soldier "surprising his mother", who was selling fresh coconuts at a train station, by saluting her after she unknowingly attends to him is being shared on social media platforms.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false.

  • The video is not a real event; it is a scripted video created for entertainment and educational purposes, posted on Facebook by Sanjjanaa Galrani.

  • The original video has a disclaimer saying it contains scripted dramas, parodies, and awareness videos.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across a video on Facebook posted on page named, "Sanjjanaa Galrani."

  • We matched the frames of both videos and found similarities.

  • We then noticed a disclaimer at the end of the caption, which stated that the video was made for "entertainment and educational purposes".

  • The caption also noted that the "page features scripted dramas, parodies, and awareness videos".

Same person in other videos: We browsed through Galrani's profile and found that a person in the viral video could also be spotted in another video. Below are the similarities. You can view the video here.

  • We also went through the profile of this user and looked at the about section. It was listed under the ‘Actor’ category.

Team WebQoof has previously debunked similar claims where Galrani's videos have been shared as real incidents. You can read some of those stories here and here.

Conclusion: A scripted video showing an army soldier visiting his mother has been falsely shared as real.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Scripted video 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×