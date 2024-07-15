Video Showing Street Food Vendor Preparing Food in Unhygienic Manner Is Scripted

A video showing a street food vendor eating pani puri out of his own stall, unhygienically is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing have written to be careful of street food.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video on Facebook by a user name ‘Sanjjanaa Galrani’
It was uploaded on 25 June with the caption “Health is Wealth."
However, we noticed a disclaimer under the video which stated that the video was a scripted drama. It also read that the profile does such style of videos including, parodies. Further, they wrote that the characters in the video were for educational and entertainment purposes.
We went through the profile of this user and looked at the about section. It was listed under the ‘Actor’ category.
Same man in a different video: Upon looking further, we found that the same man in the viral video was present in another video of the user’s profile.
We matched the two and found similarities.
Additionally, Team WebQoof has previously debunked another video by the same user in 2021. You can read that story here.
We have reached out to the Facebook user for their input and the story will be updated once the response comes.
Conclusion: A scripted video showing a vendor eating panipuri from his own stall unhygienically is being falsely shared as a real incident.
