Scripted Video of Burqa-Clad Woman Offering Prayer to Hindu Deity Shared as Real

A video is going viral online which claims that it is a CCTV footage that shows a Muslim woman removing her burqa to offer prayers to a Hindu goddess.
The clip also shows the priests and the onlookers trying to stop her from entering the pandal when she was wearing a burqa.
Some of the claims also state that this is a recent video from West Bengal.
How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that at 4:34 timestamp, a disclaimer pops up in the viral video.
It clearly mentioned that this video is made for entertainment and educational purposes.
We then performed a reverse image search of some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google which led us to a Facebook video shared on 10 October.
This was shared by actor Sanjjanaa Galrani and was titled “This Was Unexpected..!”
The caption also included a disclaimer with said, "Disclaimer: Thank you for watching! Please note that this page features scripted dramas, parodies, and awareness videos. These short films are created for entertainment and educational purposes only. All characters and situations depicted in the videos are fictional and intended to raise awareness, entertain, and educate."
Conclusion: A video claiming to show a burqa-clad woman offering prayers at a Durga Puja pandal is actually staged.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)